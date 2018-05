Am,herst County has named its new public school leader. Robert Arnold won’t have to travel very far for his new job. He will leave Campbell County to take the superintendent job in Amherst COunty beginning in July. Arnold is a University of Virginia graduate. He started his career as a seventh grade teacher in Campbell County 25 years ago. On Monday, the Amhesrt County School Board unanimously extended an offer of employment to him. Arnold will succeed Steven Nichols, who is retiring.