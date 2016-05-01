Appomattox County Mobile Home Destroyed By Fire

A fire early Monday has destroyed a mobile home in Appomattox County. Appomattox VOlunteer firefighters responded just after midnight to the 300 block of Galler Lane. Concord Volunteers were also sent to the address to help out. When the first crews arrived, the desacribed a double wide trailer home with heavy fire involvement. Flames were already shooting through the roof. Reports indicate the home was occupied, but everyone made it out ssafely. CRews stayed at the scene through much of the night to make sure there was no reignition. No word yet on what could have started that fire.