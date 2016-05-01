SIGNING DAY AT PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Prince Edward County High School held a College Signing Day event where two athletes committed to play college sports.

Katelyn McAbee signed a Letter of Intent to play soccer at Sweet Briar College. Katelyn played basketball, soccer and also cheered at Prince Edward County High School. She is currently playing on the 12-0 undefeated soccer team which has already clinched the James River District Championship and is the #1 seed in the region.

Zion Lewis signed a Letter of Intent to play football at Averett University. Zion played football, basketball, track, baseball and soccer while at Prince Edward County High School. He was State Champion and received a State Championship Ring as a member of the 4 x 100 relay team. He was also Prom Prince and Homecoming King.