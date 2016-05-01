Student Apartment Project Still On The Table

The Farmville Town Council has not yet taken action on a request to build a new 10-unit apartment building to house students. The buiulding would be built around Appomattox, High and Oak Streets. Last week, the town council listened to several concerns from the public about the project at a planning commission meeting. The developer claims that the project would match the existing atmospehere of the neighborhood as closely as possible. Earlier this year, the Farmville Town Council rejected a proposal to build a 5-story, 95-thousand square foot apartment facility.