Town of Farmville Adopts New Social Media Policy

WE’RE LEARNING MORE ABOUT THE TOWN OF FARMVILLE’S NEWLY ADOPTED SOCIAL MEDIA POLICY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

LAST WEEK, THE TOWN COUNCIL ADOPTED A FORMAL POLICY FOR ALL SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS FOR THE TOWN OF FARMVILLE. OFFICIALS USE SOCIAL MEDIA TO PROVIDE INFORMAITON OF LOCAL INTEREST TO RESIDENTS, BUSINESSES AND VISITORS. THE TOWN NOW RESERVES THE RIGHT TO DELETE SUBMISSIONS THAT DO NOT FIT THE POLICY. THAT INCLUDES VULGAR LANGUAGE, FALSE INFORMATION, DISPARAGING COMMENTS, DISCRIMINATION. ANY SUBMISSION PROMOTING A PARTICULAR SERVICE, BUSINESS OR ORGANIZATION COULD BE DELETED. AS WILL SUBMISSIONS PROMOTING OR OPPOSING ANY POLITICAL CANDIDATE.