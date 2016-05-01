PECPS NAMES TIBBS AND ADAM AS 18-19 ASSISTANT PRINCIPALS

Prince Edward County High School Names Tibbs and Adam as 18-19 Assistant Principals

Prince Edward County Public Schools is pleased to announce that Mr. Roland F. Adam and Mrs. Jessica Sayer Tibbs have been selected as the new high school assistant principals effective July 1, 2018.

Adam earned his Bachelor of Social Science in Secondary Education from Liberty University and his Master of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from The University of Texas at Arlington. Tibbs earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Longwood University and her Master of Arts in Education with a concentration in Administration and Supervision from The University of Phoenix.

Serving in multiple leadership roles, Adam is currently employed by Manassas City Public Schools. Tibbs is already wearing an Eagle title, teaching in our Career and Technology Education Center. Additionally, Tibbs serves as an adjunct professor at Southside Virginia Community College.

Together, Adam and Tibbs bring an impressive list of awards and recognitions. Adam was most recently a nominee for the Washington Post Teacher of the Year, and for two years in a row, he received the Manassas City Public Schools Specific Timely Authentic Recognition (STAR) award. Tibbs has received the Prince Edward County Public School Teacher of the Year award and Southside Virginia Community College Excellence in Education award.

“The high school is poised for continued success with this impressive 2018-2019 leadership team” stated Dr. Barbara Johnson.

“I am extremely excited, as we welcome Mr. Adam and Mrs. Tibbs to the high school administrative team. Collectively, I know that we will soar to higher heights to become United in Excellence!” says Mrs. McQuaige-Hicks.