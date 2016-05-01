ACPS Approve New Superintendent

There’s a new sheriff in town… well, superintendent, anyway. Last night, the Appomattox County School Board unanimously approved the appointment of Dr. ANnette Bennett as the new school leader. She will begin her new duties on July 1st. Dr. Bennett, who began her affiliation with Appomattox County Public Schools in 1991 and has served as the Director of Curriculum & Instruction since August 2008, accepted the Board’s offer of a three-year contract. A Charlotte County native, Dr. Bennett began her teaching career in Campbell County as a special education teacher in 1985. She has been employed by Appomattox County Public Schools for twenty-seven years in numerous administrative positions.