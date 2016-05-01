52 New Troopers Join VSP Ranks

The Commonwealth will graduate its 127th generation of Virginia State Troopers today. The 52 new troopers will be presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at 10 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy located in North Chesterfield County. The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including defensive tactics, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, survival Spanish, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival, cultural diversity and crisis management. The members of the 125th Basic Session began their 29 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy Oct. 25, 2017.