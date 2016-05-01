Drugs Seizend From Keysville-Area Home

A big drug seizure in Lunenburg COunty. According to a statement from the Tri-County Drug Task Force, on April 17th, a search warrant was executed on a home in the Keysville area, which resulted in the seizure of 32 grams of cocaine, 8 grams of heroin, and 7 grams of marijuana. A handgun and a large amount of cash was also recovered from the residence. Meanwhile, 22 year-old Tre’von Roberts, of CHase City, was arrested for a number of related charges. He had also been wanted for separate drug investigations in Mecklenburg and Campbell Counties.