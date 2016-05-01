Colonial Pipeline Reports Underground Pipeline Break

An underground leak at the Mitchell Junction oil tank farm in Columbia is now repaired. The Farmville Herald reports that the leak was discovered May 3rd, promoting an emergency response from Cumberland, Powhatan, and Goochland Counties. Cumberland Fire Chief Tom Perry briefed the Cumberland County Board of Supervisors on the incident during their regular meeting this week, which was the first time the public really knew about what happened. After the discussion, the company put out a public statement saying that the problem was first discovered when a light sheen was seen on a retention pond within the facility. Colonial Spokesman Stephen Baker said the company immediately shut down its pipelines to investigate. The ensuing repair work lasted 28 hours.