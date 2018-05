TICKETS ARE STILL AVAILABLE FOR THE RESCHEDULED DUCK DERBY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

SINGLE DUCKS ARE 5-DOLLARS. YOU CAN ALSO PURCHASE A QUACK PACK OF SIX FOR 25-DOLLARS OR A 100-DOLLAR FLOCK OF 25. JENNIFER KINNE IS WITH THE UNITED WAY…

(CUT)

FIRST PLACE WINS A THOUSAND DOLLARS…SECOND PLACE WILL BRING IN 500. IF YOUR DUCK FINISHES THIRD…YOU WIN 250. THE GREAT FARMVILLE DUCK DERBY IS NOW JUNE FIRST.