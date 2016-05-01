Great Farmville Duck Derby Rescheduled

We now know the rescheduled date for the Great Farmville Duck Derby. The much anticipated event had to be postponed due to the threat of bad weather. Now, the United Way of Prince Edward County says they’ve rescheduled the event for Friday, June 1st to coincide with Live at Riverside. Live at Riverside is presented by the Farmville Jaycees and was formerly known as First Fridays. Tickets remain on sale through members of the United Way’s board of directors. All proceeds will benefit the United Way’s 20 partner organizations. Plans call for 5,000 ducks to be sold. Owner of the first place duck will receive $1,000; the second-place duck, $500; and the third-place duck, $250.