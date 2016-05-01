DUCK DERBY RESCHEDULED FOR LIVE AT RIVERSIDE IN FARMVILLE

A threatening weather forecast prompted the United Way of Prince Edward County to reschedule the Great Duck Derby until Friday, June 1, as part of the first “Live at Riverside.”

Live at Riverside is presented by the Farmville Jaycees and was formerly known as First Fridays.

“I have spoken to the Farmville Jaycees about the race being held on June 1 and they are excited,” United Way Board Member Bruce Davis said.

Originally scheduled to be held Saturday, May 5, as part of the Heart of Virginia Festival, fear of a thunderstorm that did not materialize prompted the change of date.

But United Way members say the change allows them to continue promote the event and build up enthusiasm.

Tickets remain on sale through members of the United Way’s board of directors. All proceeds will benefit the United Way’s 20 partner organizations.

“We will host a Watch Party at the Virginia Tasting Cellar beginning at 3:30 p.m. then head down to Live at Riverside with the Farmville Jaycees at 5 p.m.,” notes the United Way’s Facebook page promoting the event.

Megan Martin, managing partner of The Wine Cellar, said there will be live music during the watch party, and The Tasting Cellar will donate $2 per tasting and 10 percent of all food sales, including Charley’s picnic baskets, back to the United Way.

Duck Derby tickets will also be sold during the watch party.

Plans call for 5,000 ducks to be sold. Owner of the first place duck will receive $1,000; the second-place duck, $500; and the third-place duck, $250.

The United Way is grateful to it sponsors. They are: Donald Duck Sponsors — Appomattox River Company and Holman Masonry, Inc.; Daisy Duck Sponsor is Southside Electric; Huey Duck Sponsors — Green Properties, The Woodland, and Fishin’ Pig; Dewey Duck Sponsors — Hometown Realty, Real Living Cornerstone, VFW Post 7059, and VFW Post 7059 Auxiliary.

Meanwhile, the Duck Derby Facebook Group (https://www.facebook.com/groups/150500495606264/) continues to spread the word about the event and generates enthusiasm. Supporters should not just like the United Way page, but ask those on their friend’s list to like it too, United Way Board Member Jennifer Kinne said.

This is the first year of the race, and The United Way is optimistic it will become their signature project.

Thus, Board Member Davis, who had the idea for the event, asked the community, “Be patient with us.”

A single $5 duck could buy a bag of cat food for the SPCA, a $25 Quack Pack of six ducks could provide free medicine for someone who visits The Heart of Virginia Free Clinic, and a $100 Flock of 25 ducks could provide a family food for a week at Madeline’s House.

The United Way’s partners are: Farmville Area Community Emergency Services (FACES), Farmville Area Habitat for Humanity, Heart of Virginia Free Clinic, Farmville Service Unit Girl Scouts, Farmville Area Boy Scout Service Organization, Madeline’s House/Southside Center for Violence Prevention, Prince Edward County 4-H Clubs, Prince Edward/Farmville Youth Association (PEFYA), Scope/Meals on Wheels, Southside Virginia Family YMCA, Southside Pregnancy Center, Southside SPCA, Southside Training, Employment and Placement Services, Inc. (STEPS), Virginia Legal Aid Society, Camp Loud & Clear, Heartland Horse Heroes, Riding Star 4-H equestrian club, Jolly Glee Seniors, Piedmont Senior Resources, and the Virginia Children’s Book Festival.