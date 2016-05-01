CITIZEN’S POLICE ACADEMY GRADUATES FIFTH CLASS APRIL 26TH

The Farmville Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy Class # 5 graduated on April 26th, 2018. Thirteen area citizens participated in the fifth citizens academy.

The goal of the academy was to provide citizens with a general knowledge of the day to day operations of the Farmville Police Department, all in an effort to enhance our abilities to better serve them and the community.

Academy sessions provided information on topics including: hiring and training, uniform operations, special operations, traffic enforcement and radar, criminal law, investigations, forensics, and court room testimony to name a few. Numerous academy graduates also participated in a police ride along and accompanied a Farmville police officer for a shift.

“This is a program that will continue for years to come. It was another great class and everyone who participated seemed to enjoy the program ”said Lieutenant C. W. Moss.

The academy ended with a graduation ceremony and refreshments at the Farmville Town Hall. Each graduate received a certificate presented by Farmville Police Chief A. Q. Ellington.