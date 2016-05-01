Teenager Killed in Appomattox County Crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Appomattox County. It happened on Sunday just before 6am, according to a statement from VSP Spokesperson Corinne Geller, on Promise Lane Road just east of Narrow Passage Road. The statement says a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup was headed east on Promise Lane Road when it crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the roadway. The driver then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross back over the entire roadway and run off the right side of the pavement. The truck then flipped several times. The driver of the pickup is identified as 17 year-old Robert McConville, of Forest, Virginia. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.