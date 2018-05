Virginia Department of Transportation Hosting Public Hearing Tuesday in Farmville

THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WANTS PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY RESIDENTS TO WEIGH IN ON HOW PEOPLE WILL GET AROUND THE COUNTY IN THE FUTURE. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THERE’S A PUBLIC HEARING TONIGHT AT THE PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY COURTHOUSE. V-DOT RESIDENT ENGINEER SCOTT SHIPPEE SAYS THEY’RE GOING TO TALK ABOUT THE PROPOSED SECONDARY SIX YEAR PLAN FOR PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY…AS WELL AS THE SEOCNDARY SYSTEM CONSTRUCTION BUDGET FOR NEXT FISCAL YEAR…

THE MEETING STARTS AT 7-30…INSIDE THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING ROOM.