Winners Announced in 2018 No Kid Hungry School Breakfast Hero Contest

The national anti-hunger campaign No Kid Hungry has announced five winners of its 2018 Breakfast Hero contest. The new contest was launched during National School Breakfast Week in March to celebrate champions who make school breakfast possible for kids in need. The winners include educators and administrators from school districts across the country who were nominated by members of their local community.

The cafeteria staff, administration and teachers of Prince Edward County Elementary School in Farmville, Virginia

When approached about starting a breakfast in the classroom program last year, Prince Edward County Elementary School jumped at the opportunity. “With no hesitation they were on board, I saw excitement,” said Bruce Davis, the district’s Supervisor of Food Service. “There was not a negative voice in the room when we explained the program to the teachers.” According to Davis, it’s really taken the support of the full team and school community to make breakfast in the program run smoothly. “Our food service staff have gone above and beyond the call of duty,” Davis says. “They’ve come up with a plan to make things run smooth and simple.” 1 in every 7 kids in Virginia face hunger; 89% of students at Prince Edward County Elementary School are eligible for free and reduced price meals.

Research shows that hunger has long-term ramifications on children, including lower test scores, weaker attendance rates, and a higher risk of hospitalizations and chronic diseases. No Kid Hungry and its partners focus on school breakfast as a critical way to end childhood hunger.

Accessing traditional cafeteria breakfast service can be challenging for many kids. Breakfast After the Bell provides breakfast in a way that is more convenient and accessible to students, resulting in more kids starting the day ready to learn.

Each winner will receive a prize package from No Kid Hungry, and will be recognized with a banner to be displayed in their school.