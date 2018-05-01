Hotel Weyanoke Grand Opening

The historic Hotel Weyaoke had it’s offical grand opening and ribbon cutting this morning at 11:30 with representatives of the hotel ownership, Town of Farmville, and both Longwood University and Hampden-Sydney College speaking before the hotel and it’s four dining establishments were open to the public. A truely great day for Farmville!

L to R: Genral Manager John Shideler, the ribbon cutting ceremony, Longwood President W. Taylor Reverly IV, Farmville Mayor David Whitus, H/S Provost Dennis Stevens