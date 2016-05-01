Appomattox County Public Schools Transportation Staff Excel in Region 8 Bus Rodeo

Appomattox County Public Schools (ACPS) Transportation Staff participated for the second year in a row in the Region 8 Bus Rodeo on Saturday, April 28, 2018 in Keysville, Virginia. Region 8 is comprised of 12 school districts.

Each school division had three drivers who competed as a team. Each county could have as many individual contestants as they wanted to bring. ACPS had four drivers who competed in this event. Our team of three drivers were Maggie Bagood, Dee Dee Davis, and Tony Palendrano. Nancy Maier competed as an individual.

The rodeo is a complicated competition of driving skills. Bus drivers had to parallel park in a small area, back into a narrow chute hardly wider than the bus, drive with their dual wheels straddling tennis balls, and negotiate a mock railway crossing. They also negotiated an obstacle course of traffic cones with inches to spare.

The ACHS Transportation Team won second place out of all the school districts that competed. Maggie Bagood won second place in the individual score out of a total of 26 drivers. Our drivers had a great time practicing and competing and we are very proud of their accomplishments. Congratulations to the APCS Transportation Staff on their win at the Region 8 Bus Rodeo!