VSP INVESTIGATING FATAL APPOMATTOX COUNTY CRASH

Virginia State Police Trooper T.J. Morgan is investigating a fatal crash in Appomattox County. The crash occurred May 6, 2018, at 5:44 a.m. on Promise Lane Road approximately 50 feet east of Narrow Passage Road.

A 1999 Toyota Tacoma was traveling east on Promise Lane Road when it crossed the center-line and ran off the left side of the highway. The vehicle over-corrected, which caused it to cross back over the road and run off the right side of the road. The vehicle then overturned several times.

The driver, Robert S. McConville, 17, of Forest, Va., was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.