New Head Start Facility Opens

A grand opening was recently held for a new Head Start facility in Prince Edward County. STEPS Incorporated is located at 407 Griffin Boulevard. The new location has two new classrooms that can serve up to 34 children between the ages of 3-and-5. Two other classrooms can serve up to 16 children between 6 weeks old and three years. STEPS Incorporated is a nonprofit that seeks to help the community through workforce development efforts, economic development, housing support, and education resources.