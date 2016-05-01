Southside Electric Cooperative Awards College Scholarships

22 high school seniors from across Southside Electric Cooperative’s 18-county service area have earned scholarships awarded by the Southside Opportunity Fund. The scholarships are for students headed to college or a trade or technical school. Earning $1,000 scholarships from our area were: Tywan Haskins and Hailey Cheatham from Appomattox High School… Sara Wilson and Lauren Jones of Central High School in Lunenburg COunty… Jalen Patteson and Jordyn Harris of Fuqua School… BreAsia Eanes-Ford of Prince Edward High School, Jillian Lynch of Amelia High School, and Isaiah Hicks of Dinwiddie High School. Scholarships are awarded each spring on a competitive process. A total of 70 scholarship applications were received this year.