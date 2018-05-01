Appomattox Co. HS Class of 2018 Celebrated Decision Day

On Tuesday, May 1, 2018 the Appomattox County High School (ACHS) Class of 2018 celebrated Decision Day. Decision Day is a nationally recognized day in which high school seniors celebrate their post-graduation decisions for the future. The faculty and staff of ACHS is hopeful this will become an annual tradition for seniors.

During Decision Day, the seniors had breakfast together for one last time and multiple activities they could complete. The stations included a banner signing station where the seniors signed their class banner, indicating they had completed their journey through school. The next station was the class history station. Here, seniors shared a funny story they remembered from their years in school that could be included in the Class History which is read on Class Day. Next the seniors visited the photo booth, where they could take a picture in front of a green screen with their friends. Many of the seniors used Class of 2018 props for the pictures. Then the seniors visited the Decorate a Graduation Cap station where they were able to decorate paper copies of a Mortar Board to celebrate their post-graduation decision and place it on a poster. Finally, the Seniors visited the Gratitude Station. Here, the seniors were able to write a thank you note to a teacher or two who made a positive impact on their lives.

The entire class of 2018 was engaged in the event. They all truly enjoyed being able to celebrate their post-graduation decisions.