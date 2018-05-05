Three Area Students Earn Electric Co-op Scholarships

Three Central Virginia high school seniors have each earned $1,000 college scholarships awarded by the Education Scholarship Foundation of the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives (VMDAEC). The 2018 recipients are:

Grace Clair, a senior at Nelson County High School and the daughter of Jeffrey and Margaret Clair of Faber.

Casey Clarke, a senior at Fluvanna County High School and daughter of Samuel and Barbara Clarke of Palmyra.

Nathan Craig, a senior at Nelson County High School and son of Frank and Maria Craig of Afton.

These students were eligible for consideration because their parents are member-owners of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative. Recipients are chosen based on three major criteria: financial need (40 percent), academic achievement (40 percent) and community involvement (20 percent). Applicants must also provide evidence of their acceptance in a post-high school educational institution or program.

This year, the VMDAEC Education Scholarship Foundation is awarding 54 Worth Hudson scholarships to students who live in areas served by electric cooperatives in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. These grants can be used to pay for tuition, fees and books. The scholarships are named in honor of Worth Hudson, the Foundation’s first chairman and former chairman of the board of directors of Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative in Chase City, Va.

Since its inception in 2000, the Foundation has awarded 683 scholarships totaling $582,500. The Foundation is funded through tax-deductible donations and bequests from individuals, proceeds from benefit fundraising events and Co-Bank’s Sharing Success Program.

Founded in 1944, VMDAEC is the trade association for Central Virginia Electric Cooperative and 14 other electric co-ops that serve Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. It is based in Glen Allen, Va. and provides safety and employee training, governmental relations, communications, including the publication of Cooperative Living magazine, and other services to its member cooperatives. For more information on VMDAEC and the scholarship program, visit www.vmdaec.com or www.co-opliving.com.

Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, headquartered in Arrington with branch offices in Appomattox and Palmyra, is a not-for-profit member-owned energy provider that serves more than 36,000 homes, farms and businesses in portions of 14 Virginia counties and the Town of Gordonsville. For more information, visit www.mycvec.com.