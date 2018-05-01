PE Co. Middle School hosts District Track Meet

This weekend Prince Edward County Middle School (PECMS) hosted the district track meet.

Prince Edward Middle School proved to be extremely successful. PECMS is coached by Matthew Mace and is assisted by Josh Vaden.

PECMS took 1st Place in several events. Overall our Boys earned 1st Place which has never been done in PECMS history. Our girls placed 2nd overall for the second straight season. Qua’Tarius Foster and Shania Jennings placed 1st in the 100m dash. Qua’Tarius Foster and Takiyah Minter placed 1st in the Discus. Colin Wells placed 1st in the 400 and our Boys placed 1st in the 4×1 team. Qua’Tarius Foster also placed 1st in the Long Jump. PECMS saw 5 athletes place in 2nd in various events and took several 3rd place awards as well.

Our team Most Valuable Player award goes to Qua’Tarius Foster.

Coach Mace said: “Q is a team player. He works hard and pushes his teammates to the maximum ability each and every day. I have had the pleasure of coaching him for the past 3 years, and look forward to him playing high school football for the Eagles. I am extremely proud of every team member, they really showed up on Saturday. It is nice to see the success in young faces and the hard work of coaching paying off”