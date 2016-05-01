Longwood Celebrates 2017-18 Season at Banquet

Longwood student-athletes, athletics staff and friends and supporters gathered in the Blackwell Ballroom Monday night to celebrate the success of Lancer athletics’ 2017-18 season at the annual Longwood Student-Athlete Awards Banquet.

The event focused on the achievements of Longwood’s student-athletes, both on the field and in the classroom. It featured highlights from the past year, senior tributes and awards handed out by the athletics staff and the Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).

Damarion Geter (men’s basketball) and Teresa Fruchterman (women’s soccer) received the prestigious Henry I. Willett Scholar-Athlete Award as the top scholars among the student-athlete population.

The women’s soccer Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Fruchterman owns a 3.979 grade-point average while majoring in biology and was a four-year member of Longwood’s President’s and Dean’s List. Geter, a four-year captain and former Big South All-Academic Team selection, graduated from Longwood in May 2017 with a degree in sociology and is pursuing a Master’s in counseling.

Sydney Wallace (women’s soccer) and Amadeo Blasco (men’s tennis) took home Longwood Athlete of the Year honors.

The first player in Longwood men’s tennis program history to earn a national ranking heading into the spring season, Blasco set program records in singles play (30 wins) and doubles play (22 wins) while being named All-Big South first team in singles and second team in doubles.

Meanwhile, Wallace, the Big South Defensive Player of the Year, aided the Lancers to their first Big South championship game appearance. She anchored a Longwood defense that led the Big South in goals against average (0.55) and shutouts (11) while playing every minute of the season.

Big South Coach of the Year Todd Dyer (women’s soccer) was named the SAAC Coach of the Year, voted on and presented by the Longwood student-athlete leadership organization. Dyer, the 24th year head coach and founder of the women’s soccer program, guided the Lancers to their first Big South Championship game appearance while recording a top-three finish in the regular season.

The Jimmy M. Yarbrough award, which is presented to the student-athlete who embodies the enthusiasm and leadership of the late Longwood basketball great, went to three-year women’s basketball senior captain Micaela Ellis. She became the first three-time team captain in Longwood’s Division I era while finishing her career with Longwood’s Division I record 357 throughout her four seasons.

Carrie Reaver (women’s soccer) and Valentin Popescu (men’s tennis) were each named Longwood Freshman of the Year.

Popescu finished his first season with the men’s tennis program with a 19-12 overall record while playing the bulk of the season as Longwood’s No. 2 singles player en route to being named second-team All-Big South. Popescu recorded the second-most singles wins by a freshman in program history, only behind Blasco.

The Big South Freshman of the Year, Reaver played the second-most minutes on the women’s soccer team, behind only Wallace. She started the final 17 games of the season while helping the Lancers post the lowest goals against average (0.55) and most shutouts (11) in the Big South.

Chris Shields (men’s basketball) and Hollyn Royster (women’s lacrosse) were named the Academic PRIDE Award recipients which is handed the student-athletes who overcomes significant academic obstacles to his or her academic success. The award does not take into account grade point average or any other numerical measure of success, but rather the student-athlete’s dedication, commitment and perseverance.

Shields played 22 games with 14 starts for the men’s basketball team, shooting the ball .337 from the floor. He posted a season-high 11 points and 13 rebounds against Fayetteville State.

Meanwhile, Royster was named to the second-team All-Big South, earning all-conference accolades for the first time in her career. She set the single-game program record for caused turnovers with 11 against Gardner-Webb en route to being named Big South Co-Player of the Week.

The women’s golf and men’s tennis teams boasted the highest team GPAs for the fall 2017 to earn the Cormier Award for Team Academic Excellence while men’s golf and women’s soccer won the award for the spring 2017.

Two Longwood staff members were honored for their significant contributions to the athletics department. The SAAC A.C.E.S Award went to C.J. Roth, assistant sports performance coach for his dedication and commitment to enhancing the experience of the Lancer student-athletes. Roth works primarily with the women’s basketball, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s golf.

Receiving the Roy Nunnally Special Recognition Award from the Longwood athletics staff was Mike Cerreto, who is a sports psychologist that works with student-athlete enhancement.

Longwood also recognized its All-Academic Team selections from each of its 14 varsity programs, as well as cheerleading. Individuals were selected for holding the highest grade point average from their respective programs during the spring and fall semesters of 2017.

Steve Robertson, the director of marketing and fan engagement, presented the winners for the year-long LancerStrong competition, a year-long effort to promote attendance of student-athlete peers to events. Women’s golf took home the team award while junior Macey Mills (women’s golf) was the individual winner.

SAAC A.C.E.S. Award

C.J. Roth, Assistant Sports Performance Coach

SAAC Coach of the Year

Todd Dyer, Women’s Soccer

Roy Nunnally Special Recognition Award

Mike Cerreto, Student-Athlete Enhancement

Academic PRIDE Award

Chris Shields, Men’s Basketball

Hollyn Royster, Women’s Lacrosse

Cormier Award for Team Academic Excellence

Women’s Golf (Fall, 2017)

Men’s Tennis (Fall, 2017)

Men’s Golf (Spring, 2017)

Women’s Soccer (Spring, 2017)

Freshman Athlete of the Year

Valentin Popsecu, Men’s Tennis

Carrie Reaver, Women’s Soccer

Jimmy M. Yarbrough Inspiration Award

Micaela Ellis, Women’s Basketball

Athlete of the Year

Sydney Wallace, Women’s Soccer

Amadeo Blasco, Men’s Tennis

Henry I. Willett Scholar-Athlete Award

Teresa Fruchterman, Women’s Soccer

Damarion Geter, Men’s Basketball

LancerStrong Competition

Women’s Golf

Macey Mills, Women’s Golf

Longwood All-Academic Team

Michael Catlin, Baseball

Dominic Ezeani, Men’s Basketball

Casey Ripp, Women’s Basketball

Devin Anderson, Cheerleading

Madison Winters, Women’s Cross Country

Edel Nyland, Field Hockey

Teagan Stephenson, Men’s Golf

Sirena Walsh, Women’s Golf

Dana Joss, Lacrosse

Chase Quinn, Men’s Soccer

Sheyenne Stretz, Women’s Soccer

Leanna Toler, Softball

Julian Farthing, Men’s Tennis

Marija Venta, Women’s Tennis

Katherine Cook, Athletic Training