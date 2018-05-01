PE Co. Public Schools will hold a Baccalaureate Service

Prince Edward County Public Schools’ (PECPS) will hold a Baccalaureate Service for the Graduates of Prince Edward County High School on May 20th from 4-6PM at Farmville Baptist Church. There has not been a Baccalaureate for PECHS since 2002 and we are excited to bring it back. We will have two Keynote speakers: Mr. Cainan Townsend-PECHS Class of 2011 and current Director of Education at The Moton Museum and Minister Adam Freeman, PECHS Class of 1992 and current Security Officer for PECPS.

Special Music will be performed by senior Members of the PECHS Chorus & PECHS Band

Parents, family and community are welcome. Light refreshments will be served.