May 1st Farmville Election Results

Mayor (FARMVILLE)Results by Precinct

6 precincts of 6 (100.00%) reporting
Candidate Votes Percent
David E. Whitus 352 94.88%
Write In 19 5.12%

Last Modified on 05/01/2018 07:18 PM

Member Town Council – At Large (FARMVILLE)Results by Precinct

6 precincts of 6 (100.00%) reporting
Candidate Votes Percent
Thomas M. “Tom” Pairet 348 96.94%
Write In 11 3.06%

Last Modified on 05/01/2018 07:18 PM

Member Town Council – Farmville (Ward A – 0950a)Results by Precinct

2 precincts of 2 (100.00%) reporting
Candidate Votes Percent
Greg C. Cole 134 67.68%
Write In 64 32.32%

Last Modified on 05/01/2018 07:18 PM

Member Town Council – Farmville (Ward B – 0950b)Results by Precinct

2 precincts of 2 (100.00%) reporting
Candidate Votes Percent
Brian R. Vincent 80 90.91%
Write In 8 9.09%

Last Modified on 05/01/2018 07:10 PM

Member Town Council – Farmville (Ward C – 0950c)Results by Precinct

2 precincts of 2 (100.00%) reporting
Candidate Votes Percent
Armstead D. “Chuckie” Reid 37 100.00%
Write In 0 0.00%

Last Modified on 05/01/2018 07:11 PM

