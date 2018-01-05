May 1st Farmville Election Results

Mayor (FARMVILLE)Results by Precinct
6 precincts of 6 (100.00%) reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|David E. Whitus
|352
|94.88%
|Write In
|19
|5.12%
Last Modified on 05/01/2018 07:18 PM
Member Town Council – At Large (FARMVILLE)Results by Precinct
6 precincts of 6 (100.00%) reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Thomas M. “Tom” Pairet
|348
|96.94%
|Write In
|11
|3.06%
Last Modified on 05/01/2018 07:18 PM
Member Town Council – Farmville (Ward A – 0950a)Results by Precinct
2 precincts of 2 (100.00%) reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Greg C. Cole
|134
|67.68%
|Write In
|64
|32.32%
Last Modified on 05/01/2018 07:18 PM
Member Town Council – Farmville (Ward B – 0950b)Results by Precinct
2 precincts of 2 (100.00%) reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Brian R. Vincent
|80
|90.91%
|Write In
|8
|9.09%
Last Modified on 05/01/2018 07:10 PM
Member Town Council – Farmville (Ward C – 0950c)Results by Precinct
2 precincts of 2 (100.00%) reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Armstead D. “Chuckie” Reid
|37
|100.00%
|Write In
|0
|0.00%
Last Modified on 05/01/2018 07:11 PM