The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce was pleased to award the “Looking Our Best” award to Prince Edward County Public Schools for May.

There have been may improvements made on campus including: light pole flags, new signage, an outdoor classroom, new doors at the high school, sidewalk decals, landscaping, new restrooms at our stadium, new HVAC at the middle school, new closed circuit TV monitoring system at the middle and high schools and a new alarm system throughout the division.