Prince Edward FFA Receives Grant

Prince Edward County Public Schools’ (PECPS) chapter of Future Farmers of America (FFA) has been selected to receive a Tractor Supply Company Grants for Growing chapter grant. The project submitted by teacher, Emily Camden, was Raised Bed Vegetable Garden for School Cafeterias (Feeding our Students). Tractor Supply Company and the National FFA Foundation stated “Your grant submission was outstanding and Tractor Supply is honored to support your program.” According to the award letter, proposals totaling over $40,959 were received. Only $24,438 were awarded and PECPS was one. The vision and energy behind agriculture education at PECPS can be credited for this honor.