Four ACHS Students Sign Letters-Of-Intent To Play Collegiate Sports

Local student athletes are celebrating signing national letters of intent to play sports at the collegiate level. Four students from Appomattox County High School are excelling in their sports. First, Hunter Mohr has signed with Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia, to play baseball. Drew Mann, one of the Raiders’ star football players, will go on to Averett University in Danville, Virginia. Also in football, Devin Dews has signed as a walk on for Virginia Tech. Finally, Jillian Drinkard has signed to play golf at Methodict University in Fayetteville, North Carolina.