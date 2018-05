Local Libraries Celebrating Star Wars Day on May 4th

LOCAL LIBRARIES ARE CELEBRATING ALL THINGS STAR WARS THIS FRIDAY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU…THAT’S THE MESSAGE FROM THE STAFF AT BOTH THE BUCKINGHAM LIBRARY AND THE FARMVILLE-PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY LIBRARY. FAMILIES ARE INVITED TO STOP BY EITHER LIBRARY ON FRIDAY TO SEE WHAT STAR WARS-THEMED ACTIVITIES AWAIT. ALTHOUGH, THE MAY 4th DATE HAS UNOFFICIALLY BEEN KNOWN AS STAR WARS DAY SINCE 2011. THE REFERENCE WAS FIRST MADE MAY 4th 1979…THE DAY MARGARET THATHCER TOOK OFFICE AS PRIME MINISTER OF THE UNITED KINGDOM.