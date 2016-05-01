Lunenburg County Man Convicted For Perjury

A local man has been convicted of perjury for providing a false answer in order to get a concealed handgun permit. The SOuthside Messenger first reported that 27 year-old Travis Grey Anderson, of Lunenburg COunty, was immediately sentenced to three years in prison. However, all three years have been suspended, meaning he will not serve any prison time unless he breaks the conditions set forth bu a judge. Court records indicate that Anderson swore under oath that he had never been convicted of a misdemeanor offense within the previous five years. It was later determined that he DID have criminal convictions that included reckless handling of a firearm and poissession of marijuana.