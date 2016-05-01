AMBER ALERT: TWO MISSING ROANOKE CITY CHILDREN

|
|MISSING CHILD 1:
|
|
|GAUGE MISIAH CLINTON
|Gender : male
|Race : BLACK
|Date of Birth : 12/12/2013
|Height : 3 feet 01 inches
|Weight : 40 Lbs
|Hair: SHORT,CURLY BLACK
|Eyes: BROWN
|Date and Time of Abduction: Apr 30, 2018 05:51 AM
|Circumstances:
|Child was last seen at 2929 RAVENWOOD AVE NW, Roanoke, Virginia.
|Additional Significant Identifiers or Conditions of Child:
|Moles on right side of neck
|
|
|MISSING CHILD 2:
|
|
|Bailey Myjoy Crumbly
|Gender : female
|Race : BLACK
|Date of Birth : 01/18/2013
|Height : 3 feet 05 inches
|Weight : 45 Lbs
|Hair: Long, Braided Black
|Eyes: Brown
|Date and Time of Abduction: Apr 30, 2018 05:51 AM
|Circumstances:
|Child was last seen at 2929 RAVENWOOD AVE NW, Roanoke, Virginia.
|
|
|
|ABDUCTOR:
|
|
|Camille Marie Crumbly
|Black female, 5 feet 02 inches, 165 Lbs, short Black hair, Brown eyes. Short hair with possible pink wig. Piercing on right cheek. Crumbly was last scene driving a white U-Haul pick up truck.
|
|
|May be traveling in a 2018 Sierra U-Haul GMC , White , Arizona tag AH96145. Possibly Heading to Indiana.
For additional information, please contact the Roanoke City Police Department – which is the investigation agency.