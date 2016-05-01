AMBER ALERT: TWO MISSING ROANOKE CITY CHILDREN

MISSING CHILD 1: GAUGE MISIAH CLINTON Gender : male Race : BLACK Date of Birth : 12/12/2013 Height : 3 feet 01 inches Weight : 40 Lbs Hair: SHORT,CURLY BLACK Eyes: BROWN Date and Time of Abduction: Apr 30, 2018 05:51 AM Circumstances: Child was last seen at 2929 RAVENWOOD AVE NW, Roanoke, Virginia. Additional Significant Identifiers or Conditions of Child: Moles on right side of neck MISSING CHILD 2: Bailey Myjoy Crumbly Gender : female Race : BLACK Date of Birth : 01/18/2013 Height : 3 feet 05 inches Weight : 45 Lbs Hair: Long, Braided Black Eyes: Brown Date and Time of Abduction: Apr 30, 2018 05:51 AM Circumstances: Child was last seen at 2929 RAVENWOOD AVE NW, Roanoke, Virginia.