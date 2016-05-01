AMBER ALERT: TWO MISSING ROANOKE CITY CHILDREN

MISSING CHILD 1:  
GAUGE MISIAH CLINTON
Gender : male
Race : BLACK
Date of Birth : 12/12/2013
Height : 3 feet 01 inches
Weight : 40 Lbs
Hair: SHORT,CURLY BLACK
Eyes: BROWN
Date and Time of Abduction: Apr 30, 2018 05:51 AM
Circumstances:
Child was last seen at 2929 RAVENWOOD AVE NW, Roanoke, Virginia.
Additional Significant Identifiers or Conditions of Child:
Moles on right side of neck
 

 

MISSING CHILD 2:  
Bailey Myjoy Crumbly
Gender : female
Race : BLACK
Date of Birth : 01/18/2013
Height : 3 feet 05 inches
Weight : 45 Lbs
Hair: Long, Braided Black
Eyes: Brown
Date and Time of Abduction: Apr 30, 2018 05:51 AM
Circumstances:
Child was last seen at 2929 RAVENWOOD AVE NW, Roanoke, Virginia.
 
ABDUCTOR:  
Camille Marie Crumbly
Black female, 5 feet 02 inches, 165 Lbs, short Black hair, Brown eyes. Short hair with possible pink wig. Piercing on right cheek. Crumbly was last scene driving a white U-Haul pick up truck.
 
 
May be traveling in a 2018 Sierra U-Haul GMC , White , Arizona tag AH96145. Possibly Heading to Indiana.

 

For additional information, please contact the Roanoke City Police Department – which is the investigation agency.

 

