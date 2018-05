THE GREAT FARMVILLE DUCK DERBY IS THIS WEEKEND. DARRELL MOODY HAS DETAILS ON HOW YOU CAN GET INVOLVED IN THE RACE…

SOME FIVE THOUSAND RUBBER DUCKS…READY TO RACE DOWN THE APPOMATTOX…

(CUT)

JENNIFER KINNEY IS WITH THE UNITED WAY OF PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY…

(CUT)

THE RACE IS SATURDAY AFTERNOON AT 5 AT RIVERSIDE PARK.