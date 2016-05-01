Motorcyclist Injured In Downtown Farmville Sunday

An accident involving a motorcycle in Farmviulle on Sunday sent one person to the hospital. It happened near Second and Main Street downtown just before 5pm Sunday. Farmville Police say the driver of the vehicle that struck the motorcyclist failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of the bike. The car’s driver was attempting to make a left turn. The name of the motorcyclist has not been released, but he was transported to Centra Southside for treatment of his injuries. The car driver was cited for failing to yield the right of way.