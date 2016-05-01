Final Day For Early Voting For Town Of Farmville Election Is Saturday

The Town of Farmville election is scheduled for May 1st, which is Tuesday next week. However, candidates running for each of the town mayor, wards A, B, C, and the at-large position are unopposed. The mayor candidate is incumbent David Whitus. Greg Cole is running for the Ward A position, while Brian Vincent is running for Ward B. That seat was previously held by Sally Thompson, who resigned in December. Chuckie Reid is running for Ward C, while Tom Pairet is running for the at-large seat. If you live in Ward A or B, you will vote at the Farmville Train Station. Residents of Wards C & D vote at the Prince Edward Elks Lodge and those living in Ward E vote at the Farmville Area Bus Station. The final day for in person early voting is tomorrow at the voter registrar’s office at 124 North Main Street from 8:30 to 5pm.