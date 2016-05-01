CVEC Reschedules “Solar Soiree” To May 22nd

A so-called Solar Soiree celebration by Central Virginia Electric Cooperative has been rescheduled to May 22nd. CVEC is launching its new community solar program, called Solar Share, this spring. Construction has been completed on two solar generation farms, and CVEC has finalized a purchase agreement with Coronal Energy, which locks in the cost of solar power for the next 25 years. The solar farms will produce a total of 10 megawatts (MW) of energy, making them the largest solar project for an electric distribution cooperative in the state. CVEC will add 60% of the solar energy to its power supply portfolio for use by all 36,000 members, while the other 40% of the energy output will be offered to its members for subscription through CVEC’s Solar Share program. CVEC says Solar Share is an excellent option for members who occupy rental properties or otherwise are unable to install panels on their homes. The May 22nd celebration will be at the Palmer Solar Center in Troy, Virginia.