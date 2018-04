A number of people turned out for a public hearing on a proposed roundabout intersection on Route 15 and Route 692, Kingsville Road. VDOT held the public hearing last week to allow residents to get more information on the project. The project cost is about 2.8 million dollars, which would transofrm the existing intersection into a roundabout that uses no traffic signals. VDOT says studies have shown that roundabouts are safer and would likely reduce the number of traffic deaths there.