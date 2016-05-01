VSP Not Commenting On What Led Up To Farmville Man’s Arrest

State Police aren’t commenting on what led up to a Farmville man’s arrest for having what they’re calling an Improvised Explosive Device inside his home. Authorities surrounded the home in the 300 block of South Virginia Street in Farmville Monday night. That’s the home of 49 year-old Robert Baldwin III. Baldwin was eventually arrested for a number of charges, including possession of an IED, numerous assault style rifles, body armor, ballistic helmets, and communications equipment. We asked VSP Spokesperson Corinne Geller what led up to the investigationg against Baldwin. She responded that there was an ongoing investigation and that there would be no other comment from state police. A small amount of marijuana was also seized from Baldwin’s home.