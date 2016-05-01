Planners Meet To Schedule Dillwyn Home Renovations

The project management team for a housing rehab project in Dilwynn meets today to discuss a major project that will see a number of homes completely revamped in town. As part of the federal Community Development Block Grant program, the town of Dilwynn received a grant of about 176-thousand dollars to help renovate several homes on Culbreth, White, Carter, Hankcock, and Conner Streets. Last week, Commonwealth Regional Council planner Todd Fortune said that the grant had actually been increased to more than 445-thousand dollars. The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development has entered into a contract with the town to help with the work.