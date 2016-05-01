IED Discovered In Farmville Man’s Home

An ongoing investigation by the Piedmont Regional Drug and Gang Task Force resulted in the arrest of a Farmville man after the discovery of stolen items and a suspicious device inside his residence. According to a prepared statement from Virginia State Police Spokeswoman Corinne Geller, the task force executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of South Virginia Street in Farmville on Monday evening. An improvised explosive device was found during the search. A bomb technician with the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office responded to the residence to investigate and render the device safe. Task force investigators also seized a small amount of marijuana, numerous assault-style rifles, body armor, ballistic helmets and communications equipment. As a result, 49 year-old Robert Baldwin III, was taken into custody. He has been charged with two counts of grand larceny, one count of possession of an explosive device and one count of possession of marijuana and is currently being held at Piedmont Regional Jail.