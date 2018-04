The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts has announced the 2018 recipients for achievement in the arts.

They are: Individual. Tray Eppes, Organizaton. Summer Garden Opera, Business. Red Door 104 and Barbara Ann Dixon Lifetime Achievement Award. Joan Tipton. Also honored were: Volunteer. Tory Wade and Student Volunteers. Lucia Butler & Grace Rust.

These recipients will be honored on Friday, April 27th from 5-8 pm at LCVA. The community is invited.