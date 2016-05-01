Virginia Keys School Looks To Expand

Plans to expand the Virginia Keys School in Buckingham County are moving forward. The county board of supervisors has scheduled a public hearing on the expansion, which will take place during the regular board meeting on May 14th. The Virginia Keys School gives kids in the foster care system an outlet to learn different trades or industries. Bill Lay, the director of community outreach for the schoo, told the board about their application for a special use permit at 2010 High Rock Road. That building is now in bad shape, but Lay says the school is willing to fix it up and transform it into a home with bedrooms and office space. The renovated space could then be used for emergency situations, like when small children are removed from their homes for whatever reason.