VDOT TO HOLD HEARING ON RT. 15 PROJECT TO RT. 665 IN PRINCE EDWARD

LYNCHBURG — On Thursday, March 15, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will hold a design public hearing to discuss a $4.9-million safety improvement project on Route 15, Farmville Road at Route 665, Abilene and Worsham Roads in Prince Edward Counties. There is an inclement weather date of March 22.

The hearing will be held at Prince Edward County Agriculture and Natural Resources Building located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville.

This project will improve safety and overall operations by providing left and right turn lanes off Route 15 for Route 665.

The design public hearing is being held to provide an opportunity for citizens or organizations to give input on the project and will be held in an “open-house” format. VDOT representatives will be present to discuss the project and answer questions.

Comments about the project may be submitted at the hearing or until March 25, 2018, (April 1, inclement weather) by mail to Ms. Laura Walton, Virginia Department of Transportation, 4219 Campbell Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501. E-mail comments can be sent to laura.walton@vdot.virginia.gov. Please reference “Route 15 Public Hearing Comments” in the subject heading.

Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting may contact Laura Walton at 434-856-8286, 800-367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711.