The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Island Glow, LLC to Farmville this week with a ribbon cutting a grand opening celebration. Island Glow, LLC is a professional sunless tanning salon that offers natural vegan/organic spray tans, sunless tanners, and natural makeup artistry in our locations. They have TWO salons in Virginia: Powhatan & Farmville.

Pictured L-R: Gretchen Furlong, Tim Walters, Michelle Walters, Joy Stump and Brad Watson