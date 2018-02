Farmville Recreation Department Hosting Adult Softball League

THE FARMVILLE RECREATION DEPARTMENT IS GEARING UP FOR ITS SPRING ADULT SOFTBALL LEAGUE. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

REGISTRATION FOR THE LEAGUE WILL BE OPEN FROM MARCH 19th THROUGH MAY 4th. THE GAMES BEGIN MAY 9th AND WILL BE PLAYED MONDAY THROUGH THRUSDAY AT THE FIREMEN’S SPORTS ARENA. AT THE END OF THE SEASON A TOURNAMENT WILL BE PLAYED TO DETERMINE THE LEAGUE CHAMPION. THE FEE TO REGISTER A TEAM IS $375. YOU’LL NEED YOUR TEAM NAME, ROSTER AND THE ENTIRE FEE AT THE TIME OF REGISTRATION. FOR QUESTIONS, CALL THE FARMVILLE REC DEPARTMENT OR SEND AN EMAIL TO CBOLT@FARMVILLEVA.COM.