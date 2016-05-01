Hampden-Sydney Partners With BSN Sports

The Hampden-Sydney College Athletic Department today announced that it has entered into a five-year partnership with BSN SPORTS to make Nike the official uniform, apparel, and footwear provider. The agreement, which will commence in July 2018 is part of BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select program, which aims to make BSN a one-stop provider for all collegiate athletic, intramural, club and staff apparel and equipment to all D1, DII, D3 and NAIA schools.

The agreement includes numerous incentives in the form of discounts and rewards and additional marketing and promotional opportunities.

“Many of our teams already wear Nike and work with BSN Sports,” said Director of Athletics Chad Eisele. “By partnering with NIKE and BSN, we are able to receive the best pricing available while providing our student-athletes with the gear they want to wear.

“Through this agreement, our student-athletes will be equipped in the top apparel whether it be in competition, on the practice field, or traveling,” Eisele added.

Nike is regarded by many as the premier brand in the athletic industry. One of the world’s largest suppliers of athletic shoes, apparel and equipment, the company’s eye-catching logo has become a cultural icon.

Bill Stote, Collegiate Select Senior Vice President added, “We are looking forward to partnering with Hampden-Sydney College and Nike in providing the finest apparel and athletic products. This agreement affirms our highest aspirations for BSN’s Collegiate Select program: delivering elite, customized products and services to our college customers. We are excited to partner with Tigers to elevate the performance and impact of their top-notch and growing athletic program.”