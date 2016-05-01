PECHS Student Saves Choking Child

A local teenager is being hailed as a hero today for saving a choking child. Ar’Queonna Hurt is a senior nursing student at PECHS and was riding the bus home on Tuesday, which she says she doesn’t often do. But thankfully, she was there that day, because an elementary school student began choking on something. Hurt says she put her arms up around the boy’s stomach and began performing the Heimlich Maneuver, which caused a piece of candy wrapped in plastic to pop out of the boy’s throat. Hurt says she remembered the training from a 9th grade first aid class. Division Superintendent Barbara Johnson commended Hurt, saying her actions set an example for the entire community.