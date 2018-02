GAS PRICES REMAIN STABLE ENTERING THE FINAL WEEK OF FEBRUARY. DARRELL MOODY HAS DETAILS ON WHAT IS INFLUENCING THE PRICE AT THE PUMP…

SENIOR PETROLEUM ANALYST DAN McTEAGUE WITH GAS BUDDY SAYS SEASONAL DEMAND PLAYS A MAJOR ROLE…BUT SO HAS THE UNCERTAINTY IN THE STOCK MARKET…

TRIPLE A REPORTS DRIVERS IN FARMVILLE ARE PAYING AN AVERAGE OF 2-DOLLARS AND 30-CENTS PER GALLON.